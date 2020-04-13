Sign in
×
Results
See more

Trending

What Kim Wants

The Hopes and Fears of North Korea’s Dictator

By Jung H. Pak

JUNG H. PAK is SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at the Brookings Institution. She is the author of Becoming Kim Jong Un: A Former CIA Officer’s Insights Into North Korea’s Enigmatic Young Dictator (Ballantine Books, 2020), from which this essay is adapted.

MORE BY Jung H. Pak
 May/June 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a missile launch in Pyongyang, September 2017 KCNA / Reuters

Between 2017 and 2019, relations between the United States and North Korea made for great television. Perhaps this was by design: U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to believe that any interactions between the two adversaries would be more successful—or at least play more to his strengths—the more they resembled an entertaining spectacle in which he took center stage. For his part, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took advantage of Trump’s apparent desire for drama, which put Kim and his country at the center of world events. But a spectacle might have been inevitable, given the two leaders’ shared penchant for aggressiveness and unpredictability. 

The first season of the resulting show was marked by confrontation: Kim’s belligerent rhetoric and nuclear and missile tests in 2017, Trump’s threats (“fire and fury”), and insults the two men hurled at each other (Trump dubbed Kim “Little Rocket Man,” and

Loading, please wait...

To read the full article

Subscribe
Register for Free
More:

Most Read Articles

Related Articles

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience. Click here to learn more.

Continue