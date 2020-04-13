Sign in
The End of Grand Strategy

America Must Think Small

By Daniel W. Drezner, Ronald R. Krebs, and Randall Schweller

DANIEL W. DREZNER is Professor of International Politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. 

RONALD R. KREBS is Beverly and Richard Fink Professor in the Liberal Arts and Professor of Political Science at the University of Minnesota. 

RANDALL SCHWELLER is Professor of Political Science and Director of the Program for the Study of Realist Foreign Policy at Ohio State University. 

They are contributors to the forthcoming Oxford Handbook of Grand Strategy, edited by Thierry Balzacq and Ronald R. Krebs.

 May/June 2020
An U.S. soldier in Zhari District, Afghanistan, July 2010 Christoph Bangert / Laif / Redux

Whatever else U.S. President Donald Trump has done in the field of international relations, he can claim one signal accomplishment: making grand strategy interesting again. For decades, American foreign policy elites in both parties embraced liberal internationalism, the idea that Washington should sustain and expand a global order that promoted open markets, open polities, and multilateral institutions. But Trump has repeatedly attacked the key pillars of liberal internationalism, from questioning the value of nato to blowing up trade agreements to insulting allies. When, in July 2017, his national security team met with him in a windowless Pentagon meeting room known as “the Tank” to educate him about the virtues of the liberal international order, Trump blasted them as “a bunch of dopes and babies,” according to The Washington Post

Trump’s disruptions have forced foreign policy analysts to question first principles for the first time in decades. With bedrock assumptions

